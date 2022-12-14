Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom due in court

article

The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother is due in court Wednesday, Dec. 13 for a motion hearing. He is charged as an adult.

Prosecutors say the boy shot and killed his mother at their home near 87th and Hemlock Nov. 21. He was initially placed with family after the incident, but they called police the next day with concerns about the story and say that he has rage issues.

Police say the boy later told them his mom wouldn't let him have a virtual reality headset and that he retrieved the gun because he was mad at her, and he ordered the headset the day after his mom's death.

The boy is charged as an adult, but the judge has ordered identifying information kept from the public for the time being. FOX6 is not naming the boy because of his age.

"Ten-year-old children don’t understand legal proceedings. Full stop. Period," said Jessa Nicholson, criminal defense attorney.

Nicholson said attorneys should try and have the boy's case brought back into juvenile court. Cases against kids 10 years old or older can start out in adult court if they're charged with three crimes: First-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and second-degree intentional homicide.

He's currently being held in secure custody on $50,000.