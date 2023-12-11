Child shot on Milwaukee's north side; 2 men charged

article

Two Milwaukee men have been criminally charged after a 3-year-old child was shot on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday night, Nov. 8.

The accused are Elijah Ely and Khiree Santiago-Boss. Ely – who prosecutors said is the child's father – is charged with neglecting a child and bail jumping. Santiago-Boss is charged with neglecting a child, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, the Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to a home near 64th Street and Custer Avenue around 9 p.m. on Nov. 8 in response to a 911 call regarding a 3-year-old child who sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

When fire officials arrived at the scene, the child was "unconscious and barely breathing," the complaint states. As of court filings dated Nov. 30, the child remains in critical condition and on life support.

The mother of the child told investigators that she has been in a relationship with Ely for a number of years and that they have two children together.

Police scene near 64th and Custer Avenue

The mother of the child told detectives that on Nov. 8 at approximately 5 p.m., Ely’s friend, Santiago-Boss, came over to the residence. Ely and Santiago-Boss were hanging out in the downstairs portion of the residence, while the mother was tending to another child upstairs.

The mother claims the 3-year-old child was going back and forth between the upstairs portion of the residence and the downstairs portion of the residence.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The mother claims that while she was upstairs giving her 1-year-old child a bath, she heard a single gunshot from downstairs, followed by Ely and Santiago-Boss screaming.

The mother told detectives she ran downstairs and saw her 3-year-old child lying on the living room floor. She claims that she grabbed a cellphone from the couch and called 911. That's when Santiago-Boss allegedly grabbed the phone out of her hand, and told her that the phone was his and he "had to go."

Santiago-Boss told the mother to use her own cellphone to call for help.

Police scene near 64th and Custer Avenue

Ely and Santiago-Boss then fled the residence, according to the complaint.

During an interview with investigators, Ely disclosed that on Nov. 8, he and Santiago-Boss were "chilling on the couch smoking." Ely claims Santiago-Boss had a gun in his possession and placed the gun on the living room floor. That's when the 3-year-old child allegedly came downstairs into the living room.

According to the complaint, Ely admitted he and Santiago-Boss were not paying attention – and that the child took the gun and shot himself.

Ely admitted that both he and Santiago-Boss fled the residence immediately after and attempted to evade apprehension by law enforcement since the date of the shooting.