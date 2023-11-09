Child shot on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old boy was shot on Milwaukee's north side on Wednesday night, Nov. 8.
It happened near 64th and Silver Spring shortly after 9 p.m.
Police scene near 64th and Silver Spring
The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect and an unknown suspect.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police scene near 64th and Silver Spring
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.