The Brief Molson Coors is bringing back its Holiday Lites drive-thru display in Miller Valley. The display, a 70+ year tradition, runs Dec. 5 - Dec. 26, 2050, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., featuring over 1 million LED lights and a synchronized 91.1 FM soundtrack. Guests must remain in their cars for safety, and they can visit the nearby Miller Brewery gift shop.



Molson Coors Beverage Company rings in the holidays by bringing back its cherished drive-thru Holiday Lites display in Miller Valley.

Holiday Lites

What we know:

A news release says the Holiday Lites display has been a Milwaukee tradition for more than 70 years. This year, the shot will run from Dec. 5 through Dec. 26. Guests can enjoy Holiday Lites nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., tuning into 91.1 FM for a synchronized soundtrack of festive music.

Molson Coors officials say this year’s display is made up of over 1 million energy-efficient LED lights and can be seen every 10 minutes in front of the Plank Road House (3897 W. State Street). To ensure the safety of all attendees, Molson Coors encourages everyone to remain in their cars throughout the entirety of the show.

Before experiencing the Holiday Lites display, visitors are invited to stop by the Miller Brewery gift shop, which offers a curated selection of unique gifts suited to anyone on their holiday shopping list.

Miller Valley Holiday Lites drive-thru display

For more information about Molson Coors and the Holiday Lites celebration, you are invited to visit molsoncoors.com.