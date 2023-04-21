Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' opens discussion of Waukesha school district policy

The state's top educators are asking the School District of Waukesha to reconsider a controversial policy with the discussion centering around the song "Rainbowland."

State Superintendent Jill Underly took issue with how one particular policy was enforced and how she had no control over the policy, something local lawmakers were quick to point out.

"I am deeply troubled by the harm caused as you've applied the School District of Waukesha's controversial issues policy," Underly wrote in a letter to the school district and school board members last week. "It is paramount that you change course now."

Underly's letter is a response to the district's ban of the Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet "Rainbowland" from an elementary school concert. The incident made headlines across the country. Underly said the teacher who proposed kids sing "Rainbowland" is now on administrative leave.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Waukesha Superintendent Jim Sebert

Last month Waukesha Superintendent Jim Sebert said the song "could be perceived as controversial" per school district policy. Parents told FOX6 they believed the song was dropped because of the rainbow association with LGBTQ rights. Lyrics include "We are rainbows. Me and you; every hue."

State R epresentative Scott Allen and other local Republican lawmakers responded with their own letter, accusing Underly of political activism, "We are proud of our school district and its actions because they did what was best for its students."

Sebert wrote that administrators and board members have taken steps to "ensure the focus in our classroom and in our schools in one of academic rigor and achievement."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The letter comes as LGBTQ issues are a flashpoint in local schools. On Wednesday, a Waukesha County judge heard arguments in a gender-focused lawsuit. Conservative group Wisconsin Institute For Law & Liberty is suing the Kettle Moraine School District over allowing underage students to decide their gender identity at school without parental consent.

FOX6 News reached out to all School District of Waukesha School Board members by email. The Board Vice President referred us to statements already issued about this topic. The teacher at the center of the issue had no comment.