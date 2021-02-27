Midwest Refrigerated Services seeks forklift operators

Midwest Refrigerated Services (MRS) is looking to hire. The company is hosting a job fair in hopes of getting more applicants faster.

Instead of having just a couple of job interviews during the week, MRS is trying to fill 20 of its forklift operator positions with the job fair. And the best part is — you can come in with zero experience.

MRS relies on the hard work of its forklift operators to get all of the products sorted within its refrigerator and freezer sections of the building.

An influx of products is requiring MRS to expand its staff, so the company is hiring in bulk.

"These are immediate job openings and we want to bring these folks on as quickly as we can," said Mary Felder, MRS human resources director.

MRS staff wants folks to know that this is more than just a warehouse job. With their plethora of employee benefits, they hope you can make this opportunity into a career.

"We can not only provide you training but can provide you a career here at MRS so that you can learn and grow as time goes on," Felder said.

By 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, they already had 10 interviews done.

"We want folks that have that team collaboration spirit, positivity. and want to grow in a fast-growing, changing organization," said Fedler.

If you weren’t able to make it to the job fair, you can still apply online.

