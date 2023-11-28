Microsoft in Racine County; expansion unanimously approved

article

The Racine County Board of Supervisors approved Microsoft’s expansion plan unanimously on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Everyone who spoke at the meeting was in favor of Microsoft’s plan, calling it a historic vote.

In May, the company bought 315 acres of farmland in Racine County for data centers. Now they want to buy more than 1,000 additional acres. Tuesday night, county officials agreed to sell about 600 acres to the tech giant.

"Between what they’re buying from us and what they’re going to be closing on with the private owner, their acreage is over 1,300," Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot said.

Monday night, the Mount Pleasant Village Board approved the expansion. Tuesday’s vote was the final stamp of approval.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Microsoft said it will look like a distribution warehouse, where there will be thousands of computer servers. The tech company plans to invest billions more in new development.

"It means jobs, it means economic opportunities," DeGroot said. "When Microsoft brings a job, there’s going to be a multiplier effect."

Related article

The land was once a part of a Foxconn plan that fizzled, which once promised 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

County leaders say the agreement gives Microsoft until 2028 to build $1.4 billion in assessed value.

"If they don't build it, and it gets to a certain point, then they have to pay [the money]," Racine County board vice chairman Tom Kramer said.

Construction is already underway at the site and county leaders say that construction will continue now for decades.