Michael Mattioli trial in Milwaukee; 1st witnesses take stand

Testimony begins Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the homicide trial of former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli.

Mattioli, 36, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the April 2020 death of Joel Acevedo.

Michael Mattioli

Early Monday afternoon, 14 jurors were seated (12 with two alternates). The jury is made up of nine women and five men.

"What caused his death, was it a crime or was it a tragic accident?" asked Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Paul Tiffin.

The state says it was a crime – the defense says otherwise.

"This is a sad case, a tragic case. It's not a crime, it was not a crime, it is not a crime," said Craig Powell, Mattioli's defense attorney.

That will soon be up to the jury to decide.

More than three years after police were called to Mattioli's home on Milwaukee's south side, the homicide trial against him is moving forward.

Joel Acevedo

Prosecutors say the jury will hear evidence that after a night of drinking at Mattioli's house with friends, there was a fight that morning. Mattioli said he found Acevedo going through his pockets – and by the time officers showed up, Mattioli was straddling Acevedo. Acevedo was pulseless, not breathing and died six days later. Acevedo died from a lack of oxygen to his brain caused by Mattioli's compression of Acevedo's chest.

The trial is expected to last a week.

FOX6 News plans to stream the entirety of the Mattioli trial. You will be able to watch the trial in posts on FOX6Now.com, the FOX6 News YouTube channel and FOX6 News Milwaukee on Facebook.