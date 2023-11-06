Michael Mattioli trial in Milwaukee; jury seated, opening statements

After more than three years of delays, including civil case rulings and appeals, the criminal homicide trial of a former Milwaukee Police officer began Monday morning, Nov. 6. Michael Mattioli, 36, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the April 2020 death of Joel Acevedo.

Police were called to Mattioli’s home on Milwaukee's south side – and found the off-duty officer straddling the 25-year-old Acevedo. Acevedo was not breathing, didn’t have a pulse and died six days later.

Joel Acevedo

Mattioli was charged and resigned from the department months later.

Court documents say Mattioli told an investigator he had people over for a house party and woke up to Acevedo going through his pants pocket, and told him to get out of the house. Mattioli said Acevedo denied stealing -- and punched another person on the way out. Mattioli then got on top of Acevedo and called 911.

Michael Mattioli with defense team

A pool of 50 potential jurors was assembled Monday morning. After about 20 minutes of questions, eight jurors were excused from the panel because of their prior knowledge and opinions formed on the case.

Early Monday afternoon, 14 jurors were seated (12 with two alternates). The jury is made up of nine women and five men.

Michael Mattioli

The trial is expected to last a week.

FOX6 News plans to stream the entirety of the Mattioli trial starting with opening statements. You will be able to watch the trial in posts on FOX6Now.com, the FOX6 News YouTube channel and FOX6 News Milwaukee on Facebook.