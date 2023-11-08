Michael Mattioli trial; Milwaukee County medical examiner testifies

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is expected to testify Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the homicide trial of former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli.

Mattioli is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the April 2020 death of Joel Acevedo following a party at Mattioli’s home.

Michael Mattioli

Mattioli said he woke up to Acevedo going through his pockets. He said he accused him of stealing and told him to leave, but Acevedo did not.

Two of Mattioli’s friends took the witness stand Tuesday. The two men said Mattioli told Acevedo to leave when Acevedo struck Mattioli.

By the time police arrived, former officer Robert Roach said it appeared Mattioli had Acevedo in a choke hold.

Acevedo was not breathing, nor did he have a pulse.

Joel Acevedo

Prosecutors said Mattioli’s weight on Acevedo caused his death. Mattioli’s defense said Acevedo had no damage to his neck, arguing cocaine and chronic health issues caused his death.

The trial is expected to wrap up by Friday.

FOX6 News plans to stream the Mattioli trial. You will be able to watch the trial in posts on FOX6Now.com, the FOX6 News YouTube channel and FOX6 News Milwaukee on Facebook.