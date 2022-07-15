Michael Huddleston sentenced; 20 years in shooting death of daughter

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Michael Huddleston on Friday, July 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter this past January.

Huddleston pleaded guilty in May to two criminal counts against him – neglecting a child, consequence is death and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors say Michael Huddleston admitted to shooting the girl. He referred to what unfolded as a "mistake" as he was trying to teach kids in the house about gun safety.

Case details

A criminal complaint states that, just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, someone called 911 to report that the victim, Tiana Huddleston, had been shot and her father – identified by the caller as the defendant Huddleston – who was rushing her to the hospital.

Police arrived at the hospital minutes after the 911 call was made to investigate. At the hospital, officers spoke with the defendant.

Huddleston told police, the complaint states, that the gun's safety was on and there was no round loaded. Asked if he accidentally pulled the trigger, Huddleston said that was "exactly" what happened. Continuing to speak with police, Huddleston said he "shouldn't have tried to do no extra in front of the kids" and "I did it…I didn't try to, big mistake."

Minutes later, according to the complaint, Huddleston was informed of his daughter's death. He responded, saying: "I can't believe this (expletive) happened…I killed my own (expletive) daughter."

The medical examiner who responded to the hospital identified one gunshot wound. The complaint states the victim had been shot in the chest.

The defendant complied with a request for a blood draw and said he had recently had tequila. An individual who was in the home at the time of shooting told police, according to the complaint, that Huddleston was drunk that day. The individual said they heard the gunshot and heard Huddleston say "I just shot my daughter" before instructing "hide my gun" as he left the house.

Huddleston repeatedly said, the complaint states, that he just wanted to be taken to jail, adding: "Just take me to jail. I did it. I did it." He called it his "mistake."

Later, the complaint states, Huddleston told police that he went to grab his gun to teach the kids about gun safety. He said he checked the safety and said there was nothing "in the clip." He said he put the clip back in the gun, and that is when the shot went off.