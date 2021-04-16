MHD will not revise public health order, despite higher COVID cases

article

The Milwaukee Health Department opted NOT to revise the current public health order on Friday, April 16 despite the fact that the city's rate of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

The seven-day average for the rate per 100,000 people is now 110.5 which is up from just 45.8 one month ago, a news release says. The percent positive for COVID-19 testing, another of the gating criteria, is also more than twice as high as it was a month ago. That measurement remains in the "moderate transmission" category.

Officials say future modifications remain a possibility if the current trends continue.

Community vaccination sites relocated

The Milwaukee Health Department also noted it will relocate its community vaccination sites starting Monday, April 19. The Northwest Health Center at 76th Street and Mill Road and the Southside Health Center at 23rd and Lapham Streets will offer walk-up vaccinations every weekday. The hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the hours are 10:00 am until 6:00 pm.

Advertisement

With in-person classes resuming, the community vaccination sites at North and South Division High Schools will be closed permanently as of Friday, April 16.

The vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center, 500 West Wells Street, remains open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. Sunday hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Walk-ups are welcome there.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials say vaccine supply continues to be more than sufficient to meet the ongoing demand.

Vaccination appointments can still be made through the Health Department’s scheduling portal and vaccine information hub at milwaukee.gov/covidvax. People without internet access can schedule appointments by calling 414-286-6800.