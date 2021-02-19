MHD: COVID-19 gating criteria includes 3 categories in green status

The Milwaukee Health Department announced on Friday, Feb. 19 that for the first time since last August, the COVID-19 gating criteria it monitors included three categories achieving green status in the city.

A news release indicates the new results reflect the overall positive trends seen in the progression of the pandemic.

Milwaukee Health Department's COVID-19 Safety Initiative

The overall number of COVID-19 tests has been trending down, but the percentage of positive test results reached its lowest level since the start of gating criteria monitoring. The trend in the number of new cases is also encouraging.

The five gating criteria track key indicators in the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are used to determine the restrictions and precautions incorporated in the department’s public health order.

Milwaukee remains under Order #4.4 which went into effect two weeks ago, and that order requires specific precautions and places limitations on gatherings and activities.

Below are the Five Key Indicators and Gating Criteria that drive the city’s advancement through the phases and guide a reopening: