MFD structural issues at firehouse, FPC discusses possible fixes

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Fire Department
A problem with the flooring at the Milwaukee Fire Department station at Teutonia and Locust forced Ladder 12 and Engine 30 to move to another firehouse about a mile away.

MILWAUKEE - There's an update on the Milwaukee firehouse with structural damage after a Fire and Police Commission meeting Thursday, Jan. 6.

A problem with the flooring at Teutonia and Locust forced Ladder 12 and Engine 30 to move to another firehouse about a mile away.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the city and a structural engineer are working to determine what kind of long-term repairs need to be made.

He said response times have not been impacted, but because it's one of the busier areas in the city for fire calls, he plans to spread out some of the coverage by moving Ladder 12 to a station at 27th and Hope on Friday.

