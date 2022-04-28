MFD, Pro1Tek send supplies to Ukraine

Money is great for any charitable cause, but so is your time. You can help soldiers in Ukraine just by showing up, and Milwaukee firefighters are among the volunteers leading the way.

"If we had the opportunity, we would do it, but at this point, this is what we can do so this is what we will do," said Jeff Freitag, MFD.

Responding to an invasion across the world isn’t that easy.

Free Ukraine is a project that’s allowing first responders to respond how they can, helping send all sorts of supplies to Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines.

"Just simple BAND-AIDs, maybe ibuprofen or Tylenol," said Elizabeth Kemp, president/owner of Pro1Tek. "Those types of products are what we’re trying to gather to ship overseas."

Pro1Tek, a local pharmecutical distributor, is partnering with members of the Firefighters Foundation for a total volunteer effort.

Things like surgical sponges, gauze and even tourniquets are being packed into individual first aid kits and sent to Ukraine.

Nathan Klenz is former military and currently serving with the Milwaukee Fire Department. He says these supplies are crucial for those on the front lines.

"It's just a booster to them to be able to give first aid to civilians or their own military and just gives them a positive attitude that there are people out there that are trying to help them and help them succeed in what they believe in," said Klenz.

You can also help them succeed, whether you’re a fire responder or not.

"Your time is very valuable, especially in this situation where speed is critical to saving someone's life," said Kemp.

Another local company is even donating diebetes supplies to send over, one of the things that Ukrainians can’t easily get right now.

"The more money we raise, the more supplies we can buy," said Kemp. "We’re hoping it's going to be an ongoing effort."

They always need volunteers as supplies keep rolling in.