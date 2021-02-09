MFD confirms 1 dead in 2-alarm house fire on city's south side

article
House fire near 21st and Scott in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department has confirmed one person is dead, the victim at a two-alarm fire on Milwaukee's south side.
The fire broke out at a residence near 21st and Scott on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene -- and we will update this post when more information is available.
