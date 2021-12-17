MFD battalion chief remembered, died after brain cancer battle

The Milwaukee Fire Department, family and friends are honoring Battalion Chief Sean Slowey who recently passed after a long battle with brain cancer.

A visitation for Slowey was held at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee on Friday morning, Dec. 17. It was followed by a funeral and procession in the early afternoon to Wisconsin Memorial Park on W. Capitol Drive.

Battalion Chief Sean Slowey

During Friday's service, Slowey was praised for the impact he made over his four-decade tenure with the department.

"I want you to take away that it’s not for nothing. There are 100 people walking around today because your father laid his hands on them; gave them their life back. What greater purpose could there possibly be -- what greater purpose," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

A bell tolled three times to symbolize the devotion SLowey had for his duties and his final call.

MFD final call for Battalion Chief Slowey

Slowey's background

A news release says Battalion Chief Slowey started his 41-year career with the Milwaukee Fire Department January 19, 1981. He advanced to the rank of Heavy Equipment Operator in 1986, to Lieutenant in 1988, to Fire Lieutenant Paramedic in 1996, and to Fire Captain in 1998 where he ran multiple firehouses over the next ten years.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Battalion Chief Sean Slowey

Battalion Chief Slowey also served in the Technical Services Division, and EMS Division before he went back out to serve his final years in service at Battalion 1, officials say.

Slowey was 68 years old.