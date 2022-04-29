MFD chief nominates Purifoy-Smoots for assistant chief

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski has nominated Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots for the position of assistant chief.

A 25‐year MFD veteran, Purifoy‐Smoots has risen through the ranks from firefighter, to fire paramedic, to fire lieutenant, to fire captain, to battalion chief, and most recently has served as the deputy chief of emergency medical services.

Purifoy-Smoots will become the highest ranking African American woman in Wisconsin’s fire service.

