Expand / Collapse search

MFD chief nominates Purifoy-Smoots for assistant chief

Published 
Milwaukee Fire Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Purify-Smoots nominated for MFD assistant chief

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski nominates Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots for the position of assistant chief.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski has nominated Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots for the position of assistant chief.

A 25‐year MFD veteran, Purifoy‐Smoots has risen through the ranks from firefighter, to fire paramedic, to fire lieutenant, to fire captain, to battalion chief, and most recently has served as the deputy chief of emergency medical services.

Purifoy-Smoots will become the highest ranking African American woman in Wisconsin’s fire service.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News 