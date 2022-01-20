Meteor seen from UW camera early Thursday, Jan. 20

Anybody who was up early Thursday morning may have been able to see a meteor streaking through the sky.

The camera perched atop the meteorology building at the University of Wisconsin captured the meteor passing by at 6:48 a.m. There were also reports from Milwaukee – as well as far east as Michigan and as far west as Iowa.

This is called a bolide or bright fireball.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News