Meteor seen from UW camera early Thursday, Jan. 20

Meteor sighting in Madison
The UW Atmospheric Sciences building captured a meteor Thursday morning.
MADISON, Wis. - Anybody who was up early Thursday morning may have been able to see a meteor streaking through the sky.
The camera perched atop the meteorology building at the University of Wisconsin captured the meteor passing by at 6:48 a.m. There were also reports from Milwaukee – as well as far east as Michigan and as far west as Iowa.
This is called a bolide or bright fireball.
