Merton hit-and-run crash; 2 pedestrians seriously injured, driver sought

Published  December 3, 2025 6:07am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A hit-and-run crash in the Village of Merton left two pedestrians injured on Tuesday night, Dec. 2.
    • The crash happened on Main Street around 8:45 p.m.
    • Both victims were transported to the hospital and are undergoing medical treatment.

MERTON, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians. 

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

According to officials, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 on Main Street in the Village of Merton. 

According to initial reports, a blue sedan traveling northbound on Main Street struck two pedestrians, a 64-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, and then fled the scene. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are undergoing medical treatment.

Contact officials

What you can do:

The sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Samuel Yanke at 262-896-8117

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office. 


 

