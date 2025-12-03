Merton hit-and-run crash; 2 pedestrians seriously injured, driver sought
MERTON, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians.
What we know:
According to officials, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 on Main Street in the Village of Merton.
According to initial reports, a blue sedan traveling northbound on Main Street struck two pedestrians, a 64-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, and then fled the scene.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and are undergoing medical treatment.
Contact officials
What you can do:
The sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Samuel Yanke at 262-896-8117.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.