Merck COVID-19 pill: FDA panel to review safety data of molnupiravir

An influential panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to meet Tuesday to review safety data of an experimental COVID-19 pill developed by Merck.

The FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, which is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, is made up of academics and other experts who will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness and vote on whether to recommend its use for certain groups.

The FDA isn’t required to follow the group’s advice.

All COVID-19 drugs currently authorized by the FDA require an injection or IV, which limits their use. Merck asked the FDA to authorize the drug, known as molnupiravir, in October. If approved, Merck’s coronavirus antiviral would be the first that patients could take at home to ease symptoms and speed recovery.

While Merck’s drug is likely to be the first pill for coronavirus in the U.S., more are expected to follow.

It’s already authorized for emergency use in the U.K., licensed for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease. The drug is intended to be taken twice a day for five days by people at home with mild to moderate COVID-19.

An antiviral pill that people could take at home to reduce their symptoms and speed recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing the crushing caseload on U.S. hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with weak health care systems. It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

The pill has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with mild-to-moderate coronavirus infections. Merck’s drug uses a novel approach to fight COVID-19: it inserts tiny mutations into the coronavirus’ genetic code to stop the virus from reproducing.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutic said they specifically asked U.S. regulators to grant emergency use for adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for severe disease or hospitalization. That is roughly the way COVID-19 infusion drugs are used.

"The value here is that it’s a pill so you don’t have to deal with the infusion centers and all the factors around that," Dr. Nicholas Kartsonis, a senior vice president with Merck's infectious disease unit, said in October. "I think it's a very powerful tool to add to the toolbox."

Last week, the FDA posted its analysis of the pill saying it is effective against the virus. But scientists said their review also identified several potential risks, including possible toxicity to developing fetuses and birth defects that were identified in studies of the pill in animals.

Given those risks, the FDA will ask its advisers Tuesday whether the drug should never be given during pregnancy or whether it could be made available in certain cases.

Under that scenario, the FDA said the drug would carry warnings about risks during pregnancy, but doctors would still have the option to prescribe it in certain cases where its benefits could outweigh its risks for patients.

Given the safety concerns, FDA said Merck agreed the drug would not be used in children.

Other side effects were mild and rare, with about 2% of patients experiencing diarrhea.

Regulators also noted that Merck collected far less safety data overall on its drug than was gathered for other COVID-19 therapies.

"While the clinical safety data base was small, there were no major safety concerns identified," FDA reviewers concluded.

Additionally, the FDA flagged a concern that Merck’s drug led to small changes in the coronavirus’ signature spike protein, which it uses to penetrate human cells. Theoretically, those changes could lead to dangerous new variants, the FDA cautioned.

The FDA will ask its independent advisers to discuss all those issues and then vote on whether the drug’s overall benefits outweigh its risks.

The meeting marks the first time regulators have publicly reviewed a new drug for COVID-19, reflecting the intense interest and scrutiny of a pill that could be soon used by millions of Americans. Molnupiravir is also pending review at regulators in Europe and elsewhere.

Rival drugmaker Pfizer has submitted its own antiviral for FDA review after initial study results showed it cut the combined rate of hospitalization and death by nearly 90%.

Pfizer’s drug is part of a decades-old family of antiviral pills known as protease inhibitors, which revolutionized the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C. They work differently than Merck’s pill and haven’t been linked to the kind of mutation concerns that have been raised with Merck’s drug.

