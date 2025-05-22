Mequon senior living facility death; Milwaukee woman accused

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of causing injury to an elderly woman that later led to that woman's death. Abrianna Clark is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. The injury caused to the elderly woman happened in November 2024, court filings say. She died in January.



A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of causing injury to an elderly woman at a Mequon senior living facility in November 2024 that later led to her death. The accused is Abrianna Clark. She is now charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

Case against Clark

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Mequon police were dispatched on Nov. 14, 2024 to Story Point Senior Living on W. Mequon Road for a report of an incident of "physical abuse to an elderly person in the memory care unit," the complaint says.

When officers arrived at the facility, they spoke to the facility director who indicated that on Nov. 7., a 76-year-old resident was taken to the hospital after a fall was reported. It was later learned that the resident had suffered a broken femur. When the director looked into the circumstances surrounding the fall, she spoke with staff members who were working during the incident. In that process, the director learned that "a caretaker, Abrianna Clark, had pushed (the victim) to the ground," the complaint says.

Officers then spoke with staff members who were working at the time of the incident. One said "she observed staff standing around (the victim), who was sitting in a chair crying. (The witness) asked the staff what happened, and Clark stated approximately five times, 'I pushed her,'" the complaint says. The witness said Clark went on to say the victim had called her names, "hit her with a ruler, and broke her glasses," the complaint says. One witness also reported Clark to have stated, "If anybody snitch on me, I'm going to get on that," the complaint says. A witness also said the victim "appeared to be fearful of Clark and wanting her to go away," the complaint says.

Investigators later interviewed Clark about the incident. Clark told police she entered the victim's room and saw her lying on the bathroom floor. Clark said "she contacted the shift lead and that together the two of them carried (the victim) out into the common area and placed her on a chair," the complaint says. When investigators pointed out inconsistencies in the story, Clark then stated, "I did not push her," the complaint says. Clark reiterated that she found the victim on the bathroom floor.

On Jan. 27, 2025, investigators were notified that the victim was pronounced dead at a senior living facility in Cedarburg.

The Ozaukee County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the victim on Jan. 29. The medical examiner's report identified the cause of death as "'complication of left hip fracture' related to the November 2024 injury," the complaint says.

What's next:

Clark made her initial appearance in Ozaukee County court on Wednesday, May 21. Cash bond was set at $12,500.

Clark is due back in court for a hearing on June 3.