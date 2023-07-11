Mequon police shooting after lawn mowing dispute, video released

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released video from a Mequon police shooting that left an 86-year-old man dead in May.

It happened May 17 near Bonniwell and Riverland Road. The quiet, rural, dead-end road in Ozaukee County was anything but at the time as law enforcement filled the neighborhood.

It began around 3:30 p.m. when police were called by a neighbor of 86-year-old Pietro La Licata. Court filings said the neighbor was mowing his lawn when he saw La Licata on his porch, yelling and holding a gun.

The neighbor said he heard a gunshot and believed bullets hit within 20 feet of them. Police tried to contact La Licata, but court filings said his phone was going to voicemail. Family told police there were as many as 30 guns in the home.

During the response, prosecutors charged La Licata and got a warrant. Police were waiting on the county's response team to arrive, but police said La Licata came out and started shooting at officers. Officers returned fire, killing La Licata.

Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol determined no criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement involved.