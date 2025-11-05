Mequon burglaries, new video shows potentially same suspects

The Brief New video shows a group of three people walking through a wooded area of Mequon. Police believe it could be the same group of suspects caught on a different camera. The city has experienced a recent uptick in burglaries.



The Mequon Police Department believes three people, seen in new video walking through a wooded area, could be the same group of suspected criminals that was caught on a different camera.

After seeing FOX6's story earlier this week, a Mequon woman reached out on her own thinking it could all be connected. She said her trail camera on the city's southeast side captured three people creeping through the woods on Oct. 18.

Mequon Police Capt. John Hoell said the masked individuals could be tied to recent burglaries.

"Probably the last month we've started to get an uptick again, also happened earlier in the year," he said.

At Common Council meetings in March, city officials discussed the burglary issue. One alderman noted a resident and their neighbor experienced break-ins around that time.

But Hoell said the suspects "came, they left – now they are back again."

"How long are they going to stay? I don't know. Hopefully they are gone, but we don't know."

Hoell said detectives believe the individuals behind the crimes are part of a large organized crime group that is primarily stealing jewelry and high-end handbags.

"The federal government and their agencies – we've been working with them on some of our cases," he said. "This is not just an area thing, this is not just a Wisconsin thing – this is a nationwide thing."

Police are working to solve the cases while warning residents to stay alert. If you see anything unusual in person or on home surveillance, report it to the authorities. They also urge people to lock their doors.