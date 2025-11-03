Mequon burglary spike; trail camera captures possible burglars

The Brief The Mequon Police Department shared trail camera footage showing three masked suspects in the woods. Investigators believe the group may be tied to recent burglaries targeting jewelry and handbags. Police are urging residents to stay alert, lock doors and report anything unusual.



Police in Mequon are urging residents to stay alert after a series of burglaries and a new video that may show the suspects behind them.

What we know:

The police department shared the video Friday after a local hunter alerted officers to a trail camera recording showing three masked individuals walking through the woods. Police say the group appeared to spot the camera before quickly leaving the area.

They want residents to be on the lookout.

"As soon as it seems like they spotted those trail cams, they left the area kind of fast," said Captain John Hoell. "They know what they are doing, and they know what they’re after."

Hoell said investigators believe the same group could be responsible for a recent string of burglaries across the city.

"Through our investigations it appears they are coming through the wooded areas, so these trail cams probably prevented a burglary from taking place," he said.

Dig deeper:

Hoell said the group carrying out these crimes is after something specific.

"This is an organized group of criminals that are in the area. They are targeting jewelry and high-end handbags," he said. "These individuals know what they’re doing. That is why we are reaching out to the public."

What you can do:

Officers were unable to locate the individuals seen in the footage, but they’re asking residents to remain vigilant and take extra safety measures.

"They are coming equipped to get these items, they are coming with power tools to enter safes, to enter residences," Hoell said. "Lock your doors. Close your garage doors. Take your keys out of your cars. If you have an alarm system – set that alarm system."

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in Mequon is urged to contact police at (262) 242-3500.