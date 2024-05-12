Mother's Day and mental health; what to know if someone's struggling

article

While many people celebrate, Mother's Day can be difficult and dark for some people.

"Maybe you’re struggling with fertility, or maybe the unthinkable, you lost a child," said Shilagh Mirgain, UW Health psychologist.

Mirgain said that is why it's important to check in on friends or loved ones not just on Mother's Day, but more often in general. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"There’s an epidemic of loneliness," she said.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, people of color experience the highest percentage of mental health challenges – 45% among Latino people, and 33% among Black people.

"The reason is because of the stigma of mental health, and the lack of awareness," said Robert Walker, Milwaukee Health Department public strategist.

Walker said the health department has noticed an increase in stress paired with a lack of health insurance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"There has been a lot of utilization of community-based crisis mobile units – people not having insurance," he said.

Health experts said the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, like social and economic anxieties, are still lingering, especially among teenagers.

Featured article

"For teenagers, there’s an increase in anxiety due to some of the social pressures, the academic pressures," said Mirgain. "For a lot of young people, they kind of lost out on some skill development."

This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts recommend taking a moment to check in with yourself; prioritize self-care, plan something to look forward to each week and don't hesitate to ask for help.

At any given time, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available for free and confidential support. Anyone in search of mental health resources can call 211 for more information. There are a number of other free or low-cost resources available in Milwaukee as well; visit the city's website for more information.