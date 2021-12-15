Menomonee Target theft: Suspect stole $491 in merchandise, police say

article

Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a suspect who stole $491 worth of merchandise from Target. The suspect is pictured above.

Officials say the crime happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 – at the Target in Menomonee Falls.

The suspect left in a silver Nissan SUV with Wisconsin license AKH-5597 in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #21-036376.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.