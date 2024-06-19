Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; police seek 2 suspects

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking to identify two people involved in a retail theft at Woodman's Food Market.

The theft happened around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3. Police said the two skip-scanned $160.19 worth of merchandise.

The first suspect is described as a Black female with red and black curly hair, wearing a white zip-up jacket over a black short sleeve shirt, gray tights, black socks and black shoes. She entered the store wearing gold-framed sunglasses.

The second suspect is described as a Black male with short hair, goatee-style facial hair, wearing thin-framed eyeglasses, a metallic necklace with a cross, a black jacket with a white Nike logo on the left chest, a black undershirt, black full-length pants with three white stripes along the outer pant leg, and gray athletic shoes. He appeared to have a tattoo on his left forearm.

Both suspects fled in a dark color Buick Enclave SUV with no registration plates attached.

