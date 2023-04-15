Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; woman, 3 men sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for four people who stole $157 worth of merchandise from Woodman's on Highway 145 on April 9.

Officials said the theft happened around 11 p.m.

Police said three men and one woman arrived at the store in a white Mitsubishi Galant with Wisconsin license plate ASY-18860.

