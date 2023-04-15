Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; woman, 3 men sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for four people who stole $157 worth of merchandise from Woodman's on Highway 145 on April 9.
Officials said the theft happened around 11 p.m.
Police said three men and one woman arrived at the store in a white Mitsubishi Galant with Wisconsin license plate ASY-18860.
Individual that stole from Woodman's
If you find any information or similar incidents with this vehicle, please contact MFPD Officer Compton at 262-532-8700 referencing MFPD case number 20-034637.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.