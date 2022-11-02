Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, man sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole more than $200 worth of food from Woodman's on Highway 145.

The theft happened on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 30.

Police said the man concealed $215.91 worth of items and left without paying.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He drove away in a white Mazda 3 with Wisconsin license plate number ARH 6736.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.