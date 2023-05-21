Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police need help to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's.

The theft happened on May 9 around 7:30 p.m. at the store on Highway 145.

According to police, the two took more than $150 worth of groceries, leaving without paying. They left the parking lot in a black, newer model, four-door Lincoln MKZ with no plates.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.