Menomonee Falls woman missing, endangered; last seen Tuesday night

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered 19-year-old woman.

Joi Ambrose was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 near Ash Drive and Aspen Drive in Menomonee Falls. She is described as a female, black, 5'2" tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with pink sweatpants.

Ambrose is believed to be near the area of Green Bay Road and Brown Deer Road in the Milwaukee/Brown Deer area. Family members described Ambrose’s behavior as concerning and unusual recently.

Anyone who has information on Ambrose's whereabouts, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.