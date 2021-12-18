Menomonee Falls wheelchair-accessible table project nearly finished

One Menomonee Falls teen is making sure everyone has a seat at the table.

Ben Nelson's wheelchair-accessible picnic table project received approval from the Menomonee Falls Department of Public Works in September. Now, it's almost complete.

"Today we assembled three wheelchair accessible picnic benches," Nelson said Saturday, Dec. 18. "This is about breaking down barriers and inclusiveness."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It was a big moment for the Menomonee Falls High School sophomore. The 15-year-old's Eagle Scout project is to bring the tables to local parks.

"It feels awesome. We worked really hard for all this, waited a long time," said Nelson. "We had a couple challenges along the way, so it feels great that we finally accomplished our goal, and we can give back to our community."

Ben Nelson

Nelson was born with spinal muscular atrophy and has been using a wheelchair since he was 2 years old.

The project ensures everyone has a place. The tabletop is longer than the seats, so a wheelchair user can be a part of the group.

"Probably seeing the end result and all three benches here together just kind of culminated with all our hard work and effort," Nelson said.

Ben Nelson

Despite some supply chain issues and challenges along the way, Nelson pulled it off thanks to support from his troop and the community.

"It feels great to have this as kind of our exclamation point to scouts," said Nelson.

The tables will be installed at Oakwood Park, Rotary Park and Kiwanis Park in the first week of April.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app