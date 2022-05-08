Menomonee Falls wallet theft; suspect sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating the theft of a wallet from Lilly Mart on Silver Spring Drive on Friday, May 6.

An unknown female black suspect completed this theft for a total loss of approximately $700. The unknown female black suspect has dark braided hair and was wearing a distinctive gray-sleeved Nike jacket with blue, pink, and neon green coloring.

She was driving a dark SUV, possibly a Ford Edge with a damaged rear passenger side window.

Any information or similar incidents with this suspect or vehicle please contact Officer Tank reference case #22-012133

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.