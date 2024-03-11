Menomonee Falls Walgreens theft, nearly $1.3K stolen

article

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest wanted for stealing nearly $1,300 in merchandise from a Walgreens in Menomonee Falls.

Police said it happened around 3 p.m. Monday, March 11 at the location on Appleton Ave.

The total amount that is believed to have been stolen is $1,293.68.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From Menomonee Falls PD

Anyone with information regarding the male subject or that can identify him are asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.