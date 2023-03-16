Walgreens theft, Menomonee Falls police seek man

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who they say stole more from Walgreens on Feb. 14.

Police said the man went into the store near Pilgrim and Silver Spring around 3:15 p.m. The thief made no attempt to pay, police said, and he left with $3,045.04 worth of items.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 262-532-8700 or email Sgt. Sanders. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website or via the P3 app.