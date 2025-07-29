Menomonee Falls Walgreens retail theft; police seek male suspect
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect.
What we know:
Officials said it was just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, when police responded to the Walgreens on Appleton Avenue for a retail theft. The individual stole $203.90 worth of merchandise.
The male is known as "Carl."
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MFPD at (262) 532-8700.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or you can use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.