Menomonee Falls Walgreens retail theft; police seek male suspect

The Brief Menomonee Falls police are working to identify a man they say stole from a Walgreens. Officials said it was just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23. The male is known as "Carl."



Menomonee Falls are asking for the public's help to identify a retail theft suspect.

What we know:

Officials said it was just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, when police responded to the Walgreens on Appleton Avenue for a retail theft. The individual stole $203.90 worth of merchandise.

The male is known as "Carl."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MFPD at (262) 532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers or you can use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.