Menomonee Falls Walgreens retail theft, 3 suspects sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for three people wanted for a retail theft at a Walgreens store.
Theft details
What we know:
According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Monday, March 24 at 5:18 p.m., the three people (pictured) entered the Walgreens on Appleton Avenue and individually took and concealed numerous makeup and cosmetics items.
They left in a large black Chevrolet SUV.
Suspect vehicle
Police tips
What you can do:
If you can identify any of these people or have additional information, contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, Case #25-007423.
To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 phone app.
The Source: The Menomonee Falls Police Department sent FOX6 a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) alert detailing the theft.