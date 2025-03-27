Menomonee Falls Walgreens retail theft, 3 suspects sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking for three people wanted for a retail theft at a Walgreens store.

Theft details

What we know:

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, on Monday, March 24 at 5:18 p.m., the three people (pictured) entered the Walgreens on Appleton Avenue and individually took and concealed numerous makeup and cosmetics items.

They left in a large black Chevrolet SUV.

Suspect vehicle

Police tips

What you can do:

If you can identify any of these people or have additional information, contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700, Case #25-007423.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the P3 phone app.