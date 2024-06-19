Menomonee Falls vehicle, identity theft; police seek suspects

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two people involved in a theft from a vehicle, as well as identity theft.

Police said it happened around 3:53 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the North Hills Country Club.

The suspects used stolen credit and debit cards to purchase several Visa gift cards and Apple AirPods from the Menomonee Falls Target. Police said they then traveled on foot to the Walmart in Germantown, where they purchased several pairs of Apple AirPods and an iPad.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They appeared to be traveling in a dark SUV, but no license plate was captured.