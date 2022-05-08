Menomonee Falls Ulta theft, suspect sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying a female suspect accused of stealing nearly $1,900 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on May 6 around 7:45 p.m.

She fled the scene in a gray SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse, with an unknown temporary license plate in the rear window.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact Officer Hildenbrand at the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference MPFD Case 21-012138.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.