Menomonee Falls Ulta theft; police seek suspect

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for a retail theft at Ulta Beauty.

Police said it happened at the Ulta on Falls Parkway on Wednesday, May 8 around 6:25 p.m. They said he concealed five bottles of perfume valued at $706.

The suspect exited the store without paying.

Police said there is no vehicle information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700.