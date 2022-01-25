Menomonee Falls ULTA theft, 2 sought

article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two women who stole merchandise from ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway.
The retail theft happened on Dec. 13.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police said the two females left the store in a silver Jeep Patriot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police.
Vaccine passport ban; Wisconsin Assembly approves
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve bills Tuesday that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit government agencies from issuing vaccine passports.
Students in the Wauwatosa School District no longer need to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19.
A Milwaukee man, 40, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting during an argument near 99th and Appleton Tuesday.