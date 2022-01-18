Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls ULTA fragrance theft, woman sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole women's fragrances from ULTA Beauty.

The theft happened on Monday, Jan. 17 around 1:30 p.m. at the store on Falls Parkway.

Police described the woman as Black, wearing tan sweatpants or leggings, brown shoes, a black silk hat and a white hooded jacket with black Playboy emblems all over it. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Third Ward shooting: 3 charged, detective wounded

Three people are charged in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward. The ordeal left a Milwaukee police detective with multiple gunshot wounds.

Somers bar triple homicide, Rakayo Vinson convicted
article

Somers bar triple homicide, Rakayo Vinson convicted

Court records indicate Rakayo Vinson was found guilty on all six charges in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers.

Wisconsin unemployment: Bills would tighten benefits, Medicaid
article

Wisconsin unemployment: Bills would tighten benefits, Medicaid

Wisconsin Republicans introduced a package of legislation that would tighten eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage.