Menomonee Falls ULTA fragrance theft, woman sought

Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole women's fragrances from ULTA Beauty.

The theft happened on Monday, Jan. 17 around 1:30 p.m. at the store on Falls Parkway.

Police described the woman as Black, wearing tan sweatpants or leggings, brown shoes, a black silk hat and a white hooded jacket with black Playboy emblems all over it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.