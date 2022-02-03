Expand / Collapse search

Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; police seek 2 female suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two theft suspects that stolen from the Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Officials say around 2:15 p.m., the two suspects concealed ten bottles of fragrance from Ulta Beauty.

If you can assist in identifying the two individuals in the photos above or have information reference this felony shoplifting incident, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and reference case #22-003370.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

