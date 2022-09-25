Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; police seek to ID woman

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a person who they say stole $747 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway on Friday, Sept. 23.

Officials say the woman pictured in this post was in the store just after noon on Friday – and left the store without paying for the fragrances. Police say she was last seen driving away in a silver Lexus ES 330 with Wisconsin license plate AJT-1718 -- which officials say did not belong to that car.

If you can assist with identifying the woman or have information about this crime, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 – and reference case 22-024921.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.