Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; $3K+ stolen

Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate the woman wanted in connection with a retail theft incident at ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway on Monday, June 26.

According to the police, the woman left the store with $3,967.00 worth of unpaid merchandise.

The suspect is described as a female, black, 20–30 years of age. She was wearing a surgical mask, white shirt with the words "Raised on Dolly", ripped blue jeans, and carrying a pink tote bag.

If you can assist with identifying the suspect in the attached photo or have information reference this retail theft please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case 23-016449.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.