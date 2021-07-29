Menomonee Falls ULTA Beauty theft, 3 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate three people wanted in connection with a retail theft incident at ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway on Monday evening, July 26.

According to police, the three entered the store and concealed fragrances in reusable shopping bags.

They're described as follows:

Male, Black, wearing a black baseball hat, white tank top, blue jeans, necklace

Female, Black, wearing all gray, a black baseball hat

Female, Black, wearing all black.

All three were wearing blue surgical masks.

They got into a black sedan without plates.

Police estimated the loss to the store at $12,800.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.