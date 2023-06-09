Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft, 2 sought

article

Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people wanted in connection with a retail theft incident at ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway on Saturday, June 3.

According to police, the two people stole $480 worth of fragrances around 3 p.m. The man is described as weighing 140–180 pounds, 5’6"–5’11" tall, with black hair, a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The woman is described as weighing 150–180 pounds, 5’0"-5’7" tall, with black hair with red or pink highlights, black capri-style pants, and a white shirt.

Anybody with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 reference case 23-013918. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.