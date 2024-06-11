Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; $1.5K stolen, suspects sought

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for a retail theft at Ulta Beauty.

Police said it happened at the Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on June 1 around 4:40 p.m. Police say two women left the store with $1,531.96 worth of unpaid merchandise.

The suspects were last seen leaving the parking lot in a gray Dodge Grand Caravan with WI plate APY9079.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com. Or you can use the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.