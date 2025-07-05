TJ Maxx theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help to find a suspect who stole from TJ Maxx last month.

What they're saying:

It happened at the store on Falls Parkway, between County Line and Pilgrim, on June 27. Police said the suspect took $500.79 worth of merchandise and left the store without making any attempt to pay. She left in a silver 2005 Audi A8 with Wisconsin license plate: BAP-8405.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 or email Officer Compton.